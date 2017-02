CAIRO Feb 15 Libya will let Syria's opposition National Council open an office in Tripoli, Libya's interim leader Mustafa Abdel Jalil told Al Jazeera television on Wednesday.

"We are ready to allow our brothers in the Syrian National Council to open an office in Tripoli, not an embassy," Abdel Jalil told the station in an interview. "We support the Syrian people and their aspirations." (Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by)