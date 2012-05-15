GENEVA May 15 A convoy of four U.N. vehicles was hit by an improvised explosive device in Syria on Tuesday and three were damaged, Ahmad Fawzi, spokesman for international mediator Kofi Annan, said in a message published on Twitter.

The explosion happened in Khan Cheikoun, near Hama, Fawzi wrote. He did not give any further details or mention casualties. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Michael Roddy)