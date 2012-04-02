LONDON, April 2 Syria's key supplier of heating fuel has halted deliveries due to European Union sanctions designed to punish the government for a year of bloodshed.

Most major oil firms had already severed ties with Syria for fear of breaking the law or being linked to a bloody crackdown in which thousands have died.

But a loophole allowed Naftomar, a little-known firm in Greece, to continue supplying Syria with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used widely for heating and cooking.

The EU allowed exports to continue during the winter for humanitarian reasons, but the Syrian company that handled the deliveries has now been blacklisted and Naftomar says it has stopped supplying Syria.

"LPG deliveries to Syria have stopped because of sanctions," said a director at Naftomar.

