* EU sanctions close loophole that permitted supply over
winter
* Shortages loom as LPG supply used for cooking, heating,
stop
* EU says trade with new Syrian oil firms also prohibited
(Adds new Syrian oil firms, Washington stance)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, April 2 European Union sanctions have
forced Syria's sole supplier of heating fuel to halt deliveries,
making it hard for Syrians to cook and heat their homes and
potentially widening opposition to the government of President
Bashar al-Assad.
The EU had for humanitarian reasons allowed Greek company
Naftomar to continue supplying Syria in winter with liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG), used for heating and cooking, but the bloc
has now blacklisted the Syrian company that handled the imports.
"LPG deliveries to Syria have stopped because of sanctions,"
said a director at Naftomar, who asked not to be named.
Most major oil firms had already severed ties with Syria for
fear of defying EU measures or being linked to a bloody
crackdown in which thousands have died.
Critics had said that Naftomar, by delivering the fuel,
worth at least $55 million each month during the winter, might
have been helping to extend Assad's rule.
Naftomar defended its position on the grounds its fuel may
have been preventing an even worse humanitarian crisis in Syria.
Political allies Russia and Venezuela have continued to
provide Syria with shipments of refined products such as gasoil,
which can be used to fuel army tanks.
Imports of LPG, which hinged on Naftomar, are seen as
peaceful because they play a vital role in regions with limited
infrastructure for piping gas.
"We understand the lack of LPG makes it difficult for the
populace, including the part that is involved in protests
against the government, to continue to cook and to keep
themselves warm," Naftomar's director continued.
The EU has a clause allowing firms to continue deliveries
for humanitarian reasons, but exemptions can only be granted by
national government authorities.
Naftomar does not expect to be granted an exemption because
it does not directly distribute the LPG it delivers to the
Syrian population. The distribution process is handled by the
state firm now on the EU blacklist.
SIDE-STEP
Syria's response to EU sanctions has been to create a new
oil firm authorised to act as the central body to protect vital
supplies of fuel. It has also set up a body to handle its
exports of crude oil.
But these new entities are unlikely to allow Syria to
side-step sanctions and restart deliveries of fuel because of a
clause that prohibits activities that circumvent sanctions.
"The creation of a new Syrian entity would not have any
substantial effect as far as the EU is concerned," an EU
official said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"Engaging intentionally and knowingly with these new
entities could be considered as a circumvention, which is also
prohibited," the EU official said.
Washington is also taking new steps to discourage deliveries
of fuel to Syria. In March, a U.S. House committee voted to
sanction those who sell or provide Syria with refined products
worth more than $1 million.
Syria's Ministry of Economy this month granted a licence for
"the establishment of a private Syrian company" to export and
import oil products, according to Syria Oil, a website that
publishes declarations by the ministry.
"The aim of the company to import and export of petroleum
products of all kinds according to the laws and regulations in
force at the Ministry of Oil, as well as import and export of
clean energy and equipment," a statement by the ministry of
petroleum said.
It said the company would be headquartered in the province
of Damascus and added that it had recently granted a similar
licence to trade crude oil to another company, called Treasures
Petroleum LLC.
Reuters could find no details of the new Syrian companies to
seek comment. Emailed enquiries to Syrian officials seeking
comment remained unanswered and ministry officials could not be
reached.
Syrian oil exports have ground almost to a halt since
September last year. Last week, Reuters reported that Iran was
helping its ally Syria defy Western sanctions by providing a
vessel to ship Syrian oil to a state-run company in China.
The shipment could potentially give Assad's government a
financial boost worth an estimated $80 million.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Sebastian
Moffett, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Anthony
Barker)