* Contrasts with support for Libya opposition
* Trade progresses despite looming EU sanctions
* Vitol, Trafigura, Shell among most active
By Jessica Donati and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Sept 1 Oil companies in Europe are
betting on the survival of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria,
in contrast to their support for Libya's opposition six months
ago, even as the European Union is expected to slap oil
sanctions on Damascus.
Several tankers are sailing to Syria this week to either
deliver fuel or pick up crude.
The same companies, including Swiss-based trader Vitol, made
the opposite bet when it came to trade in Libya. They agreed to
supply opponents of Muammar Gaddafi with fuel in the hope their
support would be rewarded at the end of the war.
"What oil firms are currently doing does really look like
they believe Assad will win, and they will have to deal with him
again," said a Western diplomatic source.
"The big difference that they all see with Libya is that in
Syria you don't even have a location where the opposition can
get together like Benghazi," he added.
Other analysts, however, have doubted Assad can survive and
noted oil companies have a vested interest in the current
regime, which has provided favourable operating conditions for
oil firms.
"The regime is extremely unlikely to survive. The question
is how much damage will be done to the country," said specialist
intelligence company Exclusive Analysis.
Satellite tracking on Wednesday showed Royal Dutch/Shell
(RDSa.L) had booked the Neverland Star tanker to berth at Banias
to load Syrian crude oil over the weekend, although Shell would
not comment on whether the loading was still planned.
The company operates a joint venture with Syria's state oil
company and a Chinese-Indian firm to produce Syrian Light.
Traders said the tanker was likely to load oil from Shell's
ownership share.
Industry sources say that even if oil exports from Syria
were banned by the EU this week, Shell and other oil companies
would continue operating within the country's borders.
It would keep that up until the EU imposed sanctions on
cooperation with Syrian firms, which so far appears less likely.
Swiss-based trader Vitol, which played a central role in the
war effort in Libya, was due to deliver 70,000 tonnes of gasoil
to Banias on Thursday, indicating it has a different game plan
in Syria.
And a third tanker, the Altesse, reached the Syrian port
from Naples, where it was last spotted on Thursday satellite
tracking information showed.
It was not clear whether the 70,000 tonne Altesse was to
deliver or to load at Banias, but at least two cargoes of
gasoline are expected to be delivered to Syria in early
September by trading houses Trafigura and Vitol.
Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said last week it
had cancelled a deal to load naphtha in Syria due to U.S.
sanctions.
Looming sanctions on Syria have had a very limited impact on
oil markets so far as the country's exports of 150,000 barrels
per day and imports of oil products are only a fraction of
Libya's pre-war shipments, the loss of which six month ago
rocked the oil markets.
SAFE BET?
Five months of protests have failed to unseat Assad, who
inherited power from his father and retains the loyalty of the
core of his armed forces comprised mostly of members of the
Alawite minority, the same sect as the president.
Analysts say that even a wider EU embargo on trade will not
necessarily fully squeeze the economy.
"The sanctions are definitely important but won't bankrupt
the regime," said Eurasia Group analyst Ayham Kamel, adding that
an EU embargo was likely to be part of a first round, which
could be expanded if violence in Syria escalated.
"The sanctions are just on oil imports (into the EU) and do
not target companies operating in Syria ... The EU is wary of
one package and likely to take an incremental approach to match
the rise in violence in Syria."
But even if the prospect of wider-reaching sanctions on
Syria's oil business looms, the EU is not expected to rush in
with very severe measures.
"With the regime so entrenched, tougher sanctions will soon
start hitting the population too broadly, starting to look like
Iraq in the '90s, and memories of that mistake are still too
strong," said analyst Samuel Ciszuk of IHS Global Insight,
adding it was likely Assad's government would hang on to power
for some time yet.
