* Most Syrian tenders fail due lack of bids
* Chinese, Russian buyers haven't come to rescue so far
* Production may be trimmed, cash generation undermined
* Sanctions not yet enough to undermine Assad
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Jessica Donati
LONDON, Sept 22 Syria's oil exports have come to
a standstill due to sanctions and this may force a cut in
production, weakening President Bashar al-Assad's ability to
generate cash but not threatening his grip on power yet, traders
and analysts say.
After a series of piecemeal measures, European governments
have acted vigorously in recent weeks to tighten the screws on
Assad in hopes of reining in his bloody crackdown on protesters,
which has killed some 2,700 people in six months, the U.N. says.
From Saturday, the EU will ban European firms from making
new investments in Syria's oil industry following an earlier ban
on imports of Syrian oil, a key source of revenues for Assad's
government.
Syria has said it can sidestep sanctions by selling oil to
Russia or China . But traders said on Thursday
most Syrian attempts to sell oil or related products in recent
weeks have failed due to a lack of bids.
"Exports are fully paralysed. No one wants to touch it.
Banks are not financing the operations. Russian companies listed
in New York won't take the risks," said a trader in the
Mediterranean who used to regularly deal with Syrian oil.
EU sanctions allow imports of Syrian oil until Nov. 15 under
contracts signed before Sept. 2 but traders said they had not
seen any fresh shipments in the past weeks.
"As far as Chinese and the Indians are concerned, they could
of course try to buy some volumes. But the economics don't make
any sense for them and volumes are too small to take the risks,"
the Mediterranean trader added.
Markets have reacted calmly to the loss of Syrian crude as
the country produces just 385,000 barrels per day, or less than
0.5 percent of global supply, and exports around 150,000 bpd --
only a fraction of Libya's pre-war shipments, the loss of which
seven month ago as civil war erupted rocked the oil markets.
Syria is now hunting for new buyers, mostly for its heavy
Souedie crude. But its crude oil tender and a
naphtha tender have lured no bids , traders said.
Sources at several major Chinese and Russian buyers
contacted by Reuters said they had no plans to buy Syrian crude,
which could potentially force the country to stockpile oil.
Turkey, which previously supported Assad, has said it could
impose sanctions on the country thus further
limiting the options for Damascus to sell its oil and products.
Sources told Reuters that Indian state-run firm ONGC was
considering shipping crude to India from its Syrian joint
venture instead of selling it in Europe but has not made a final
decision yet.
Syria can only refine up to 240,000 bpd so it does not have
anywhere near enough spare capacity to process all the crude it
has been selling to Europe until now and it will have therefore
to slash crude production at some point.
SYRIAN ECONOMY SHRIVELLING
In a sign of the economic damage wreaked by the unrest, the
International Monetary Fund said this week it expects Syria's
economy to shrink by 2 percent this year -- down from a 3
percent growth estimate made previously.
Analysts said the sanctions are beginning to have a real
impact on the Syrian economy but it will take a long time before
Assad's powers are seriously undermined.
"Although the regime's position is compromised it still
retains ample military power along with the support of the
business community in Damascus and Aleppo -- though that support
may peel away as the economy deteriorates," said Ayham Kamel
from Eurasia think-tank.
He estimated that Assad would stay in power for at least
another six months.
Assad inherited power on the death of his father in 2000 and
retains the loyalty of the core of his armed forces comprised
mostly of members of the Alawite minority, to which his family
belongs.
Catherine Hunter from IHS Global Insight said it would be
important to see which monetary thresholds the European Union
imposes on fresh investments in the oil industry from Saturday.
"I don't think it will necessarily have an overnight impact
on the regime... If you look at the restrictions on Iran, it has
taken a number of years for those to become apparent in terms of
actual production levels," she said.
The European Union buys nearly all of Syria's exported oil
and analysts have said oil companies have a vested interest in
the current government, which has provided favourable operating
conditions for oil firms.
European diplomats have said they are reluctant to impose
full-scale sanctions on Syria to avoid increasing the suffering
of the Syrian people by cutting off fuel needed for power
generation.
Oil revenues are especially important for Syria as its
tourism industry, which normally accounts for around 12 percent
of the economy, has been hit hard by the violence.
An internal memorandum from an oil company, seen by Reuters,
predicts that Syria may soon face insufficient supply of
petroleum products which will affect heating, electricity
production, domestic usage and transportation.
"(It) will make the winter period much harder for the
public. This will leave the Assad administration in a more
difficult position against the public," it said.
(Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Christopher
Johnson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)