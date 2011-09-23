(Adds details, background)
* Gasoil tender failing to attract any sellers
* Logistical restrictions making supply near-impossible
* Supply of LPG may be a lifeline
By Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, Sept 23 Syria is seeking to side-step
sanctions that are hampering business with foreign firms by
bartering crude oil in return for the fuel it desperately needs
to keep the country on its feet, traders said on Friday.
Although the EU has stopped short of banning the sale of
fuel to Syria for humanitarian reasons, companies are refusing
to participate in tenders because it has become near-impossible
to deliver and receive payment for fuel through international
banks.
Both Syrian light and heavier Souedie crude are on offer in
exchange for the oil products required to run its oil-fired
power plants, keep its economy afloat and prevent widespread
disruption to civilian life.
One crude oil trader said he refused to negotiate, adding
that "nobody is going to lift crude".
Syria needs to import gasoline, gasoil and diesel because
the combined 240,000 barrel per day combined capacity of its two
state-run refineries is unable to meet demand.
A tender has been issued for two cargoes of gasoil for
delivery next month, but traders say they are unlikely to find a
seller willing to undertake the risk. Gasoline suppliers have
walked away as well.
"We are no longer supplying, it is very difficult. They
definitely want to buy, if they can find anyone to sell," said a
products trader.
"I don't think there are any buyers, ship owners mostly
can't touch it," said another products trader.
LPG TO THE RESCUE
One stream of supply has yet to be cut off, and that is LPG
(liquified petroleum gas) - an oil product widely used in
cooking and heating.
The main supplier of LPG to Syria, trading house Naftomar
established in Beirut and later transferred to Greece, was
unavailable to comment on how it was able to overcome the
logistical hurdles that have put other companies off.
"You need an non-European bank to handle the Letter of
Credit and final payment. Transaction costs will rise everywhere
but that will not stop Syria from doing business," said Eurasia
Group analyst Ayham Kamel.
"A foreign institution will likely introduce some additional
costs on dealing with the costs of Syria risks," he continued.
In an internal memorandum from an oil company seen by
Reuters, restrictions imposed on banks are predicted to bring
imports to a standstill.
"As Syria uses the euro rather than US dollars in payments,
it could not have access to credit facility, accredit, risk
management [and] operations will face serious problems...
product sales to Syria will be very badly affected," concludes
the report.
As far as LPG deliveries are concerned, an industry source
said that as long as financial transactions were viable and on
the condition that tougher sanctions were not introduced,
Syrians could at least count on fuel for heating and cooking.
"There are no problems getting letters of credit and there
is the money, but of course, the risk is always present the
situation may change," the source said.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by
Anthony Barker)