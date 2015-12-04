By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 The amount of oil being
smuggled into Turkey from Syria was not enough for anyone to
profit from it significantly, a senior U.S. State Department
official said on Friday, rejecting claims by Russia that top
Turkish officials were benefitting by smuggling oil from areas
of Syria controlled by Islamic State.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
United States believed most of the oil smuggled from Islamic
State-controlled areas was going into Syrian
government-controlled territory and some into Iraq.
The Russian defense ministry claimed this week that it has
proof Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his family were
benefitting from smuggling oil from Islamic State-held
territory. Erdogan denied the charges, saying he would stand
down if such allegations were proven true.
"Our assessment is that there is not a lot of smugging
happening of any significant volume between ISIL controlled
territories and Turkey," the official said. "The volume itself
of the oil being smuggled is extremly low and has decreased over
time."
The official estimated that to smuggle about 20,000 barrels
of oil into Turkey per day it would take about 1,000 trucks, a
number that had not been seen crossing the border.
"The economics don't make sense for that to happen," the
official said. "The evidence doesn't suggest that we would see
thousands of trucks going through this territory and it would
have to cross several different areas of control, and at every
point have to pay fees."
"I don't see a lot of narrative in the argument that there
is significant smuggling going," the official added.
While the official acknowledged that some smuggling was
occurring between the neighbors, he flatly rejected that it was
of any significant volume that would be profitable.
"The oil is being consumed almost entirely inside areas of
control of Syria and trading with the regime" of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad, the official said, adding, "ISIL is
selling it into the economy."
U.S., French and British jets have targeted
Islamic-controlled oil fields in Syria as part of a campaign to
cut the financial lifeline of the militant group. Hours after
the British parliament agreed to join a coalition fighting the
militant group, British bombers attacked six targets in the Omar
oil fields in eastern Syria controlled by Islamic State.
U.S. officials have said that images posted by Russia of oil
tankers crossing into Turkey from Syria were dated and were not
of trucks crossing the border into Turkey.
"What I have not seen is imagery of the border crossing with
trucks crossing the border, and that's because I don't believe
that exists," the official added.
