* TV channel says Barcelona footballers mime smuggler routes
* Conspiracy theories and paranoia rife in Syria
* President Assad says uprising is a foreign conspiracy
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, March 21 Barcelona footballers don't
just have a slick passing game, they can also secretly indicate
arms smuggling routes to Syria, a pro-government Syrian
television channel claimed this week.
Without a hint of irony, Addounia TV superimposed a map of
Syria on a screen to show how Lionel Messi and his team-mates,
representing smugglers, had kicked a ball, representing a
weapons shipment, into Syria from Lebanon.
The subtle signals to rebels were transmitted when Barcelona
played Real Madrid in December, said the channel, which is owned
by a cousin of President Bashar al-Assad. It did not trouble
viewers by revealing Barcelona's motives for the exploit.
"First we see how the guns are brought from Lebanon," the
presenter comments as one player passes the ball. "Then they
cross into Homs and give the weapons to other terrorists in Abu
Kamal," he added, referring to rebel strongholds in Syria.
Messi's final flick indicates the successful handover of the
weapons to their destination in eastern Syria, he said.
Bizarre it may be, but paranoid conspiracy theories are
common coin in the deeply divided and conflict-ridden state.
Take a documentary aired by Addounia in December on how
French and American film directors had purportedly helped build
mock-up Syrian city squares in Qatar to enable Doha-based Al
Jazeera TV to film actors staging phoney anti-Assad protests.
Such fantasies feed into Assad's narrative that the
year-long unrest against him is all a foreign-orchestrated plot.
"We will defeat this conspiracy," he declared in January,
pledging to crush what he has cast as terrorism and sabotage.
"Regional and international sides have tried to destabilise
the country," the former ophthalmologist said. "We will not be
lenient with those who work with outsiders against the country."
Assad, 46, has indeed earned himself some foreign enemies.
Western powers and the Arab League have told him to step
aside in a peaceful transition, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar
have gone further by calling for Syrian rebels to be armed.
Syria expert Joshua Landis of Oklahoma University says
conspiracy theories reflect the mistrust between ruling minority
Alawites and majority Sunni Muslims who spearhead the revolt.
"How can you expect them to be any less conspiratorial? The
sectarian lines of hatred are growing and (Assad) thinks that
everyone is a traitor," he said. "This has plagued the country
since it was created."
MEDIA WAR
The United Nations says more than 8,000 people have been
killed in the uprising, which started peacefully but has turned
violent with daily clashes between rebels and security forces.
Paranoia is compounded by the media environment in which
Syrians can watch Al Jazeera, which often shows graphic footage
of casualties inflicted by security forces, or state-sponsored
television, which portrays rebels as blood-crazed terrorists.
In the old city of Damascus, Assad loyalists have laid a
poster with the hated Al Jazeera emblem on it along a main
walkway for shoppers to trample on.
The uprising has spawned a media war, with both sides
fighting to sway public sentiment through online propaganda and
conspiracy theories, consigning truth to an ever greyer area.
Britain's Guardian newspaper said last week it had obtained
a trove of emails, via anti-Assad activists, in which the
president takes advice from Iran on countering the revolt and
his wife Asma spends tens of thousands of dollars on internet
shopping sprees while Syria descends into bloodletting.
Within hours, Assad loyalists had uploaded videos on YouTube
saying that the emails were faked by revolutionaries.
"So these are supposed 'leaks' from the President & First
Lady?" a group calling itself the Syrian Truth Network sneered
in one video. "Try again later, Guardian."
The government and its opponents traded blame when dozens of
people were found dead with their hands tied behind their backs
in the city of Homs on March 10. Each side lit up Twitter and
Facebook with detailed theories. The facts remain unclear.
Syria's state news agency website SANA said terrorists had
killed civilians and then mutilated their corpses, staging a
government massacre to vilify Assad's forces. Opposition
activists accused Assad loyalists of carrying out the killings.
Independent journalists have repeatedly been denied access
into Syria, making it hard to assess conflicting reports.
Many Syrians are befuddled by the claims and counter-claims.
"We might not believe pro-government television, but we
don't trust the satellite channels either," a Damascus resident
said.
(Editing by Alistair Lyon)