BEIRUT, March 12 An armed group attacked a
pipeline carrying diesel from Syria's Homs province to Hama, the
country's state news agency said on Monday.
SANA said a plume of smoke was seen rising from the pipeline
and that the authorities were working on fixing it.
Oil pipelines have been frequently hit during the one year
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. Opposition activists
accuse government forces of sabotaging the pipelines to cut off
oil products from anti-Assad cities.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)