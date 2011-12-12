AMMAN Dec 12 An explosion ripped through a gas pipeline near the town of Rastan in the central Syrian province of Homs and fire was seen rising from the site, a witness said on Monday, the second reported blast at an energy pipeline in Homs in a week.

The region has been the focus a crackdown by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad on a pro-democracy protest movement, and increased fighting has been reported in the area between the army and insurgents in the last few weeks. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Louise Ireland)