BEIRUT Dec 27 Syria's state news agency SANA said terrorists attacked a gas pipeline near the protest hotbed city of Homs on Tuesday.

"An armed terrorist group targeted and sabotaged a gas pipeline near Rastan in Homs province," SANA wrote in an urgent news flash on its website.

The pipeline has been attacked several times in recent months and has come back into operation after outages each time. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Louise Ireland)