* Volumes at Latakia and Tartous falling steeply
* Foreign customers, importers reduce orders
* Smaller shipping lines cut visits to Syrian ports
* Iraq-related traffic starts to seek other routes
* Damages Syria's drive to develop as Middle East hub
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Sept 14 From his window on the corniche
of Syria's Mediterranean port city of Tartous, an international
shipper bemoans the change since a popular uprising six months
ago engulfed the country and dealt a heavy blow to its economy.
"At night, ship lights made Tartous extend into a city on
the sea; now it's like a small village. The port's sealine was
full of vessels -- now the berths are nearly empty," said the
shipper, who opened an agency in Tartous to cash in on a boom in
traffic after the Iraq war wound down.
Street protests demanding the removal of Syria's President
Bashar al-Assad, many of them bloodily suppressed, have shrunk
traffic at the country's ports and damaged its hopes of
capitalising on its position as a Middle East crossroads to grab
a bigger share of transit business.
The exact extent to Syria's economy is being hurt by the
unrest and resulting international sanctions is not clear;
official data is scarce. But many analysts expect gross domestic
product to decline this year, perhaps by several percent or
more. At the start of this year, the International Monetary Fund
predicted it would grow 3 percent.
Shippers and businessmen say exports have dropped as foreign
customers have cut orders, while Syrian importers have delayed
orders because of the uncertainty. Meanwhile, companies which
used Syria as a conduit to conduct trade with other countries in
the region are seeking different routes. Syria's principal port
of Latakia, where the military deployed three months ago, has
been hit hard along with Tartous.
"Even the Mediterranean cruise liners that came to Latakia
and Tartous, and had hundreds of Italian and Spanish tourists,
have not come this year," said the international shipper, who
did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the
issue.
FALLING VOLUMES
Shipping sources say traffic in general cargoes, dry and
liquid bulk cargoes, and containers at Latakia and Tartous has
been slipping since the uprising broke out in March. They
estimate volumes shrank an average 35 to 40 percent from a year
earlier in the first eight months of 2011.
"Importers and exporters are being very cautious, and that
has led to imports of raw materials falling sharply as
production slows down in many industries due to the troubles," a
Syrian transportation official, who requested anonymity, told
Reuters from Damascus.
Shipping agents and industry experts said container volumes,
the vast majority of which are handled by Latakia, dropped in
June alone by 36 percent from a year earlier to 33,527
twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).
Official Latakia port figures for the April-June period show
a drop of 16 percent from a year earlier, but industry sources
said this data was misleading because it included many
containers with empty space.
In Tartous, which handles most of Syria's bulk cargoes, or
nearly 9 million tonnes of annual traffic in normal times,
shipping sources said some European operators were avoiding the
port after the European Union announced sanctions on Syrian oil
exports at the start of September.
They said they were also seeing less business from Iraqi and
other Arab traders who were deterred by the increasing
checkpoints and roadblocks in many parts of Syria.
"We had 25 to 30 vessels daily arriving. This has dropped to
between 10 to five daily," said a major shipping agent based in
Tartous, referring to vessels between 8,000 and 35,000 tonnes.
So far, major regular shipping lines such as Danish firm
Maersk, French-based CMA CGM, Geneva-based MSC, and Germany's
Hamburg Sud have largely maintained normal vessel calls to
Syrian ports despite lower cargo volumes, industry sources said.
Shipping agents say the companies are reluctant to pull out
of a transit market that has served the whole region and still
has great long-term potential because of its location.
"No major regular shipping lines are quitting at the moment.
Once they withdraw from any service, it's very hard to restore,"
said Talal Halawani, a shipper whose Amman-based Liberty
Shipping is an agent of a leading Italian line.
"Although they are suffering because cargo is not like
before, they are still operating normally despite all the
constraints. It's a wait-and-see attitude."
But other regional companies with no regular services have
less ability to sustain losses, and they have omitted port calls
or cancelled visits to Syrian ports altogether.
"Liners that made container ship calls four times a month
are now calling three times a month. Some regional liners,
including one or two Turkish liners, have even dropped port
calls altogether," said a second Syrian transportation official.
Some shippers are seeking to offset the drop in their Syrian
trade by offering more competitive rates for container slots in
nearby Beirut, Mersin and Alexandria ports, which are in the
same Europe-Mediterranean service.
IRAQ BUSINESS
The turmoil has prompted many lines to suspend plans, some
drawn up only a few months ago, to add more container slots or
introduce bigger vessels on Syrian port calls in anticipation of
demand related to the reconstruction of Iraq.
Over the past five years, Syrian ports were able to boost
their transit trade with Iraq, Jordan and the Arabian peninsula
as Syria's red tape and state controls, a legacy of five decades
of Soviet-style economic management, were reduced.
Latakia and Tartous were also revitalised by the award of
contracts to manage their container terminals to foreign
investors in partnership with local investors linked to the
Assad family.
The foreign investors -- CMA CGM in Latakia, and the
Philippines' International Container Terminal Services in
Tartous -- upgraded the facilities and helped to nearly double
the ports' container traffic last year to 620,000 TEU from
around 365,000 TEU in 2004.
Nearly 40 percent of Latakia's total incoming cargo volume
has been Iraq-bound, shippers and Syrian transportation
officials say, while for Tartous the figure has been as high as
70 percent.
Syrian ports' flexibility and lower costs gave them a
competitive advantage in Iraq-related business against Turkish
and Lebanese ports and and Jordan's Aqaba. Lower land transport
costs were also a plus, along with the ability to bypass Suez
Canal fees paid by importers using Jordanian and Saudi ports on
the Red Sea.
Now, Iraqi, Jordanian and Saudi Arabian importers, who have
used Syrian ports in recent years for bulk cargoes of wood,
marble, steel and grains from the Black Sea area and North and
Central Europe, are looking for alternatives.
"We are getting increasing inquiries from local and Iraqi
traders who want to bring their goods to Jordan by sea from
Turkey or other markets. This business traditionally would go to
Syrian ports. Even goods that would normally go by land via
Syria are now being shipped," said Captain Wahid Abu Ajamieh,
general manager of CMA CGM Jordan.
"This is an indication that something odd is happening."
