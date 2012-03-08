* Pound has lost almost half its value since start of unrest
* Fears of military intervention push Syrians to hoard
dollars-dealers
* Absence of central bank intervention adds pressure on
currency
(Adds details, banker quotes, latest rates)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, March 8 The Syrian currency's fall
accelerated on the black market as tighter Western-led sanctions
have pushed consumers and companies hoard dollars in a market
increasingly sensitive to possible military intervention,
dealers and bankers said on Thursday.
Dealers speaking on the phone from the Syrian capital said
it cost as much as 100 Syrian pounds to buy one U.S. dollar
on the street compared to around 47 a year ago, when the
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began.
On the black market, the pound slid as much as 13 percent in
the last 24 hours in the capital, Damascus, and Aleppo, the
country's economic hub. It also marks the currency's steepest
two-day fall since the unrest.
The pound, which initially stabilized at around 92 pounds
per U.S. dollar compared to 80 on Tuesday, later in the day was
traded in a lower range of 88 to 90 against the dollar, dealers
said.
"People are scared and this is driving demand for dollars in
a market where demand far exceeds supply," said one leading
Damascus-based licensed exchange dealer.
Dealers said the pressure on the pound has intensified since
last week with tightening Western sanctions on Syria that has
included new European Union moves that add names to a list of
people it sanctions with travel bans and asset freezes.
The bloc last week imposed new sanctions on the Syrian
central bank while Canada also announced a new round of sweeping
financial sanctions.
A Damascus-based banker said the recent fall meant the
Syrian pound has lost as much in the last in the last ten days
as it did in the first eleven months of the crisis.
"The market is becoming very sensitive to any signs of
growing foreign intervention in Syria. I believe this is driving
the latest wave of demand for dollars," said one banker in a
majority Gulf-owned bank who requested anonymity.
The central bank's failure to intervene in the market in
recent months has increased pressure on the currency, dealers
said.
Bankers say the central bank is reluctant to continue the
kind of large-scale intervention it is believed to have carried
out during the first eight months of the unrest, as it seeks to
reduce depletion of its foreign reserves, which were estimated
at $17 billion before the protests began.
In a move to ease speculation on the currency, however, the
authorities have sought to narrow the differential between the
black market and official exchange rates.
They now allow licensed dealers to offer the currency at
ranges closer to black market levels than the official rate that
stands at 59.5 pounds per dollar, compared to 54 in December.
Several exchange dealers said their offers to sell dollars
at a higher indicative price of 79.5 pounds were approved by
monetary authorities on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they were
offering to sell dollars for around 70 pounds.
But licensed exchange dealers said the central bank did not
offer an indicative price on Thursday, in a move that further
undermined the pound's value after previous statements that it
would not allow the local currency to slip to such levels.
Traders also questioned the authorities' ability to
intervene after Central Bank Governor Adib Mayaleh's warnings
earlier this year that currency speculators would pay a heavy
price never materialized, bankers said.
"The market has lost faith in the central bank's ability to
do anything after comments that it would penalize currency
dealers and make them incur losses, but did nothing," said one
senior banker in a Lebanese bank subsidiary.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Patrick Graham,
Gary Crosse)