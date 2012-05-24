ABU DHABI May 24 Syria would need $11.5 billion
in reconstruction funds in the first six months after the
collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's rule, mainly to support
its currency and pay public sector wages, the main Syrian
opposition said on Thursday.
The Syrian National Council, whose international support has
been undermined by internal squabbling and power struggles,
presented an economic reconstruction plan at a meeting of the
Friends of Syria working group for economic recovery and
development in the United Arab Emirates.
Assad's military crackdown on the 14-month revolt against
him, now coupled with an armed insurgency, is showing no signs
of relenting.
"The anticipated cost of reconstruction in the first six
months following the collapse of the regime would be $11.5
billion," Osama Kadi from the SNC's economic office told
reporters in Abu Dhabi.
"This will be primarily to support the currency since the
government has already liquidated most of Syria's foreign
currency reserves, as well as programmes to combat unemployment
and to upgrade skills and food subsidies."
The economic reconstruction plan would help to persuade
Syrians wavering to join the opposition that it was thinking of
their long-term interests, Farah Attasi, a member of the Syrian
National Bloc, said.
"We hope that by designing such an economic vision for the
future of Syria, people inside know that we are thinking about
the next day, that we are thinking beyond our main focus, the
main target, which is the regime collapse," she said.
Germany and the UAE announced they had partnered up to
establish a joint reconstruction initiative for Syria.
Both countries had pledged initially to provide around
600,000 euros ($755,000) each towards the establishment of a
secretariat that would lead the project, said Clemens von
Goetze, an official from the German Foreign Ministry.
