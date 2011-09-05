(Adds details)
GENEVA, Sept 5 Syria has opened its prisons for
the first time to the Red Cross whose officials visited
detainees in the central prison in Damascus, the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday.
"The Syrian authorities have granted the ICRC access to a
place of detention for the first time. Initially, we will have
access to persons detained by the Ministry of the Interior and
we are hopeful that we will soon be able to visit all
detainees," ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger said in a
statement issued at the end of a two-day visit to Damascus.
Kellenberger said that the prison visits, which began on
Sunday, were "an important step forward for our humanitarian
activities in Syria" and that he had pressed Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad in talks on Monday to ensure that the wounded
were treated.
Thousands of activists and other civilians have been
arrested in more than five months of pro-democracy protests in
Syria, where the United Nations says more than 2,200 people have
been killed.
