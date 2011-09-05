(adds details, background)
GENEVA, Sept 5 Syria has opened its prisons for
the first time to the Red Cross whose officials visited
detainees in the central prison in Damascus, the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday.
"The Syrian authorities have granted the ICRC access to a
place of detention for the first time. Initially, we will have
access to persons detained by the Ministry of the Interior and
we are hopeful that we will soon be able to visit all
detainees," ICRC President Jakob Kellenberger said in a
statement issued at the end of a two-day visit to Damascus.
Kellenberger said the prison visits, which began on Sunday,
were "an important step forward for our humanitarian activities
in Syria" and that he had pressed Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad in talks on Monday to ensure that the wounded were
treated.
Since Kellenberger's last visit to Syria in June, the ICRC
has been able to bring vital supplies to many places affected by
the violence, including Hama, Idlib, Homs, Latakia, and Deraa,
the Geneva-based agency said in a statement.
"Mr. Kellenberger welcomed the progress made in terms of
access to areas affected by the ongoing violence. He emphasized
that one of his main concerns now is to ensure that the wounded
and sick are able to obtain medical care," it said.
Thousands of activists and other civilians have been
arrested in more than five months of pro-democracy protests in
Syria, where the United Nations says more than 2,200 people have
been killed.
