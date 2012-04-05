By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
ANTAKYA, Turkey, April 5 Syrian activist Mahmoud
Ali walked for two days across rugged hills to Turkey to collect
a satellite phone and video equipment promised by dissidents in
exile, only to draw a blank.
The soft-spoken teacher, wanted by the Syrian authorities
for membership of the grassroots Local Coordination Committees
(LCC), had dodged landmines, helicopters, army shelling and
roadblocks in his home province of Idlib to reach the border.
"It has been all in vain," he said. "Communications in most
of Idlib have been cut for three months and we cannot get a
Thuraya (satellite) phone because of the incompetence, or
corruption, of the opposition on the outside."
Ali's story encapsulates the logistical shortcomings of a
year-long popular uprising that has morphedn in places, into an
insurgency against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who derides
his divided opponents as foreign-backed Islamist "terrorists".
The 27-year-old says he wants to show the world peaceful
anti-Assad protests as well as tank and artillery bombardment of
dozens of towns and villages in Idlib province which are still
under fire despite plans for a U.N.-backed ceasefire next week.
Assad has agreed to U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's plan
for Syrian troops to pull back from restive towns and cities by
April 10 before a truce with rebels and a political dialogue,
but the Syrian leader's critics mistrust his intentions.
Militarily, the outgunned insurgents are in disarray, but a
year of bloodshed which the United Nations says has cost more
than 9,000 lives has failed to quell the anti-Assad rising.
It is the haphazard effort to aid the struggle in Syria that
angers Ali and others exposed to Assad's wrath - 40 out of 45 of
his LCC comrades in central Idlib have been arrested or killed.
Ali was told that the opposition Syrian National Council
(SNC) had sent $17,000 to an operative in the Turkish city of
Antakya to buy him cameras, satellite phones and internet video
broadcasting equipment, but when he contacted the operative he
was given a run-around and returned empty-handed to Syria.
INTERNAL SQUABBLING
"The SNC are squabbling and drafting plans for a post-Assad
Syria while not getting simple logistical requirements right,"
Ali fumed. "The regime cannot annihilate the revolt, but the
revolt will not be able to topple it without outside support."
Prodded by Western and Arab powers alarmed by opposition
disunity, the SNC said last week it would close ranks with its
critics and help the revolt in Syria, where activists rage at
woeful shortages of medical supplies and communications kit.
SNC head Burhan Ghalioun promised efforts to arm and finance
the rebel Syrian Free Army, but said it was paramount to support
those organising peaceful protests at the heart of the revolt.
"The opposition's performance has been below expectations,"
Ghalioun, a secular Paris-based academic, said of the fractious
council in which the Muslim Brotherhood has a strong presence.
Human rights lawyer Catherine al-Talli, who spent time in
jail after leading a protest in a Damascus suburb, said the SNC
must loosen the Brotherhood's grip on aid distribution, accusing
the Islamists of channelling supplies only to their supporters.
"Activists like Ali with no political affiliation have no
one to help them," said Talli, who quit the SNC two months ago.
"Outside the SNC, you have individuals giving aid to their
own regions, instead of thinking of the homeland as a whole,
which weakens the revolt and costs more lives," she complained.
Brotherhood sympathisers disagree with this portrayal of
their role.
"A Brotherhood official heads the SNCs relief committee but
they do not monopolise it, and money is equally distributed to
activists' groups on the inside," said Islamist SNC member
Abdelrahman al Haj. "We must not forget though that the
Brotherhood has its own relief and aid organisation."
None of this has eroded Ali's adhesion to a cause he joined
early in the revolt against 42 years of Assad family rule.
"I shouted for freedom and it felt so good, although I was
afraid," he said, acknowledging that once-daily protests were
now limited to Fridays after prayers and funerals of "martyrs".
Ali recalled the humiliation he had felt as a conscript in
2007 when military intelligence had forced all those in his
battalion to "pierce our fingers and write yes with our blood to
Bashar on ballot papers" in a presidential referendum.
"CORRUPTION AND BLACKMAIL"
"Everything became riddled with corruption and blackmail.
The lowest security official could throw me out of my job and
control my destiny," he said of his $200 a month teaching post
in Idlib before he went on the run seven months ago.
Ali, who used to supplement his income with bee-keeping,
would bribe officials not to transfer him away from Idlib.
Idlib, along with the neighbouring province of Hama, bore
the brunt of repression when Assad's father, the late Hafez
al-Assad crushed an armed Islamist uprising in the 1980s.
Syrians were quiescent for decades after those bloody
events, in which the military destroyed Hama's Old City, but
activists say they will no longer stay silent.
Abdelbasset Othman, 17, a high school student who helped
guide Ali across territory riddled with Syrian tanks and
snipers, said 15 tanks and armoured vehicles had occupied his
home village of Izmarin on the border with Turkey this week.
"The mayor went around neighbourhoods reading a statement by
their commander that they will paint over (anti-Assad) graffiti
and will shell any building where it re-appears. We have nothing
to resist with, but we will not be subdued," he said.
Nevertheless, hundreds of civilians are fleeing military
assaults. Turkish officials say more than 1,600 have crossed the
border in the past two days. More than 3,000 Syrian refugees now
occupy the white tents of a new camp erected in farmland
southwest of Antakya against a backdrop of snowcapped peaks.
Two veteran dissidents who fled Syria to escape a wave of
killings of human rights campaigners and protest leaders said
the revolution would triumph despite the lack of supplies.
"This is a popular revolution where three-quarters of the
population is against the regime. The army is having to storm
cities and towns several times over and every time the revolt
picks up," said Fawaz Tello, a leader of the 2001 "Damascus
Spring" movement who spent five years as a political prisoner.
MORTAL STRUGGLE
"The two sides are locked in a struggle to death and in the
end one side will triumph. It will not be Bashar."
Tello said activists in Syria had to "hold on for a couple
more months as the international position turns against Bashar
and the supply problem, civilian and otherwise, is solved".
Fellow-dissident Mazen Adi said poorly-armed rebels were
focusing on guerrilla tactics and broadening the popular support
base, rather than mistaken attempts to hold urban strongholds
which were then subjected to withering army bombardments.
"The rebels tried to fight open battles with the army and
hold on to cities in the hope of encouraging more army defectors
but the regime simply shelled these areas mercilessly and the
civilian population suffered greatly," Adi said.
(Editing by Alistair Lyon)