* Cargo was legal equipment for radar station -Lavrov
* Wants to know why no diplomatic access for passengers
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia said on Friday that no
weapons were aboard a Syrian civilian jet grounded by Turkish
authorities on Wednesday and the plane had been carrying a legal
shipment of radar equipment.
"We have no secrets." Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in
a statement provided to Reuters by Russian state television.
"There were, of course, no weapons on the plane and could
not have been any. There was a cargo on the plane that a legal
Russian supplier was sending in a legal way to a legal
customer," he told Russian state television.
Turkey's prime minister said on Thursday that the plane
forced to land in Ankara en route from Moscow to Damascus on
Wednesday, and later released, had been carrying Russian-made
munitions destined for Syria's armed forces.
Syria's military and allied militia have killed thousands of
civilians during a 19-month-old uprising that began with
pro-democracy protests.
Lavrov said the cargo in question was "electro-technical
equipment for a radar station", adding that it was of dual
military-civilian use but was "not prohibited by international
conventions".
"Shipping such a cargo on civilian aircraft is an absolutely
normal practice," he said.
Lavrov said the supplier, which he did not name, would
demand the return of the equipment "which is its property".
He said Russia was awaiting an official explanation of why
Russian citizens aboard the plane were not given access to
Russian diplomats while the aircraft was being held in Ankara.
It later flew on to Damascus but the cargo was confiscated.
Lavrov said that Turkish authorities had contacted the pilot
before the plane entered Turkish airspace and proposed that he
change course or land in Ankara.
Russia has drawn Western condemnation for vetoing, along
with China, three U.N. Security Council resolutions aimed to
pressure Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to end the bloodshed.
Lavrov said in June that Russia, a longtime supplier of arms
to Assad's government, is not delivering offensive weapons to
Syria, and President Vladimir Putin said it is delivering no
weapons that could be used in a civil conflict.