By Jessica Donati and Julia Payne
LONDON, April 26 Russia and Iran are helping
Syria import fuel which it needs for heavy vehicles including
army tanks, allowing Damascus to avoid the full impact of
tightening Western sanctions imposed over its violent
suppression of dissent.
Syria received regular shipments of Russian gasoil and
diesel over the winter and, despite Moscow's diplomatic support
for demands that the government stop its attacks and pull back
its forces, Russia sent another delivery this month.
The shipments appear to be legal, as neither Russia nor Iran
has signed up to Western sanctions barring such trade, and
Moscow has blocked U.N. Security Council sanctions that would
apply to all countries.
But following the convoluted paper trail of the shipments
shows how difficult it is for the West to enforce sanctions
designed to restrict Syria's military capability, as long as
Moscow prevents U.N. action.
The fuel sent by Russia, known as gasoil, can be marketed as
diesel used for Syrian army tanks and heavy commercial vehicles,
or as heating oil.
Oil producer Syria has two refineries, but also needs to
import large amounts of gasoil to meet domestic demand, both for
heating and for transport.
Western sanctions prohibit EU and U.S. firms from buying
Syrian oil or doing business with Syrian companies handling
imports of crude and refined products.
Most former suppliers have dropped out for fear of violating
measures designed to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his
crackdown on opponents.
That has forced Syria to rely for transport and heating fuel
on a narrowing pool of allies, including Iran, which faces its
own tightening sanctions because of a nuclear programme it says
is peaceful but the West says aims to produce an atomic bomb.
BLACKLIST
The latest delivery of Russian fuel reached Banias in Syria
from the port of Novorossiisk early this month, aboard the
Liberia-flagged tanker Cape Benat.
Mahmoud El May, who heads East Mediterranean trading at
Monaco-based Galaxy Energy Group confirmed the cargo was bought
from a Russian company and delivered to Syria on April 12.
El May said deliveries were no longer possible for his firm
because EU sanctions in March had added Syria's distribution
company Mahrukat to the blacklist through which measures are
enforced.
The EU's move has also forced Greek company Naftomar,
previously a mainstay of Syrian imports, to halt deliveries of
the heating fuel liquefied petroleum gas used in Syrian homes
and businesses.
Non-EU firms may be able to take over from Galaxy and
Naftomar, however, as sanctions apply only to firms based in the
region.
Russia has provided Syria with weapons and shielded Assad by
blocking two U.N. Security Council resolutions condemning his
government for the crackdown, in which the United Nations says
more than 9,000 people have been killed since March 2011.
Moscow has criticised Assad at times and backed envoy Kofi
Annan's peace plan, including its demands for an end to violence
and for withdrawals of government forces from cities and
towns.
But there is no evidence Russia is about to alter its stance
on trade with Syria. Moscow has criticised Western nations for
imposing the sanctions, and along with China has blocked them in
the Security Council, where Moscow and Beijing hold vetoes.
Russia's energy ministry on Thursday declined to comment on
gasoil reaching Syria from Russian ports. The foreign ministry,
which is responsible for Russia's policy on sanctions, declined
immediate comment.
IRAN EXCHANGES GASOIL FOR GASOLINE
Syria's need for gasoil makes it a perfect fit to swap with
Iran, which produces plenty of diesel but has struggled for
years to find sufficient supplies of gasoline, the fuel used in
most civilian cars.
An Iranian vessel completed an exchange this week in which
it delivered around 32,000 tonnes of gasoil to Syria and
returned to Iran with about 33,000 tonnes of gasoline.
Oil refineries produce both gasoline and diesel in different
proportions depending on the quality of crude used and the
design of the refinery.
According to International Energy Agency (IEA) data for
2009, Syria needed to import more than 2.8 million tonnes of
gasoil o v er the year, b ut it produced enough gasoline and
naphtha - a light fuel similar to gasoline - to have surpluses
of those fuels for export.
The Syrian gasoline cargo arrived aboard the tanker Alvan at
the weekend, docking at an Iranian terminal in the Gulf near
Bandar Abbas, according to industry sources and ship tracking
data.
Like many vessels associated with Iranian firms, the Alvan
has repeatedly changed names and ownership to skirt sanctions on
Iran. According to DNV, an organisation that classifies ships
giving them documents necessary for insurance, the Alvan changed
names and owners three times since 2011.
Until February, it was owned by Statira Maritime, a firm
listed by the EU as a front for Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines, which is subjected to EU sanctions. Since then,
the ship has withdrawn from DNV classification, instead listing
on the Russian Maritime register with new owners.
SYRIAN CRUDE
Syria's own crude exports, while small by world standards,
are important for the government's finances and have been hurt
by an EU embargo. Iran appears to be helping by loading ships
with Syrian crude and bringing it into the Gulf, even though
Tehran has been having difficulty finding buyers for its own
sanctions-hit crude exports.
An Iran-linked vessel, the MT Tour, loaded up with Syrian
crude at the end of March and dropped anchor near Iran's Bandar
Abbas in mid-April. It was initially bound for Singapore, but
then appeared to change course.
A second vessel, the Amin, loaded around 80,000 tonnes of
heavy crude oil from Tartous, and a further 60,000 tonnes of
light crude oil from Banias, at the start of April. It has since
sailed the same course as the MT Tour.
It is not clear where the vessels will go next. As European
and Asian customers cut back imports of Iranian oil due to
sanctions, Iran has been storing millions of barrels of its own
oil in tankers at sea.
The Amin was previously registered in Malta, but like the
M.T. Tour, has recently changed its flag to Bolivia.
With Malta and Cyprus coming under increased pressure to
stop flagging Iranian government-linked ships, there has been a
flurry of registrations in the last few months half a world away
in landlocked Bolivia.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Fineren, Humeyra Pamuk, Emma
Farge, Melissa Akin and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Anthony Barker
and Peter Graff)