JERUSALEM May 30 Israel is looking into reports
on Thursday that Syria had received the first shipment of the
advanced Russian air defence system S-300, an Israeli official
said.
"I have no information beyond what has been reported, which
we are looking into," the official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity, after a Lebanese newspaper quoted Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad as saying a shipment had arrived.
Israel, which has made veiled threats to prevent S-300
missiles from becoming operational in Syria, has lobbied the
Russians against the sale and said on Tuesday that shipments had
not yet been made. Israel's airspace would be within range of
the system if it is deployed in Syria, a northern neighbour.
(Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)