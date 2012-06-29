(Adds U.S. and Russian comments)
* Lavrov says sees chance to find common ground
* U.S. official says differences remain
* Meeting on Syria starts in Geneva on Saturday
By Liza Dobkina and Andrew Quinn
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 29 Russia said after
talks with the United States that there was a chance of world
powers finding common ground at a crisis meeting on Syria on
Saturday but a U.S. State Department official said differences
with Moscow over the conflict remained.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had sensed a change
in tone at talks on Friday evening with U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, a day after Washington rebuffed calls by Moscow
for changes to international mediator Kofi Annan's plan to set
up a national unity government in Syria.
But, making clear differences remained over Annan's peace
plan, Lavrov warned that it would be counterproductive to try to
impose the outcome of the political transition process in
advance at Saturday's talks in Geneva.
"We have a very good chance to find common ground at the
conference in Geneva tomorrow," Lavrov told reporters after
meeting Clinton in Russia's second city, St Petersburg.
"I felt a change in Hillary Clinton's position. There were
not ultimatums. Not a word was said that the document we will
discuss in Geneva cannot be touched (changed)," he said.
The U.S. State Department official, speaking on condition of
anonymity after the meeting in St Petersburg, said later that
Clinton and Lavrov still intended to attend the talks out of
respect for Annan.
But the official said: "There are still areas of difficulty
and difference."
Discussing the chances of an agreement being reached on
Saturday, the official said: "We may get there, we may not."
The foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the
U.N. Security Council - Russia, the United States, China, France
and Britain - will attend Saturday's talks.
Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
and Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby will also take part.
Annan will seek backing for a proposal that does not
explicitly stipulate that President Bashar al-Assad must step
down, but does call for a unity government that would exclude
figures who jeopardise stability.
Diplomats said Russia proposed changes on Thursday to
Annan's plan for a national unity government, despite initially
supporting it, but the United States, Britain and France
rejected the amendments.
(Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Gleb Bryanski and
Michael Roddy)