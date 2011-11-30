* GPC is Syrian partner of Shell, CNPC
* EU expected to meet on new sanctions Thursday
* Move follows evidence of fresh oil exports
By Emma Farge and Justyna Pawlak
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Nov 30 The European Union
plans to add Syria's General Petroleum Corporation (GPC) to its
list of sanctioned companies, diplomatic sources told Reuters on
Wednesday, in a move designed to starve the government of
President Bashar al-Assad of vital oil revenues.
World powers are imposing tough economic sanctions on the
Syrian government over a violent crackdown on anti-government
protests.
The diplomatic sources said Germany had reached a
preliminary agreement with other EU powers to add state-owned
GPC, along with several other Syrian firms, to its blacklist,
ahead of a formal decision expected on Thursday.
GPC - already blacklisted by the U.S. Office of Foreign
Assets Control - is responsible for supervising joint venture
companies in Syria, according to its website.
Royal Dutch Shell and China National Petroleum
Corporation are both partners of GPC through the Al-Furat joint
venture. Shell declined to comment.
Some diplomatic sources said the move would likely make it
difficult for European oil firms to continue operating in Syria.
"GPC would be designated which would force European
companies that are there to declare force majeure. The idea is
that this will give a fillip to the opposition," said one of the
European diplomatic sources.
Syrian oil represents less than 1 percent of daily global
production but accounts for a vital portion of Syrian government
earnings.
The blacklisting of GPC would be part of a broader package
of sanctions, set to be approved by EU foreign ministers at a
meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
RISING PRESSURE
The heightened sanctions may be a reaction to evidence that
Syria has resumed exporting crude oil again after an earlier
bout of sanctions on European imports caused a temporary pause
in oil flows.
Oil majors Shell and Total as well as the UK's
Gulfsands have investments in Syria and have been forced
to cut output in the country because of a lack of storage
capacity for crude oil, sources told Reuters, but traders said
that flows have increased in the last few weeks.
Hindustan Petroleum was looking to buy crude from
sanctions-hit Syria and asked state-run Shipping Corp of India
to arrange a vessel, sources familiar with the plan told
Reuters.
In another sign that Syria is managing to sell its oil, a
Liberian-flagged oil tanker was due to arrive in the port of
Banias on Nov. 18 before heading to the Middle East, shipping
data showed.
The vessel's charterer was unknown.
Syria produced around 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) before
the unrest of which about a third was exported, with most flows
going to Europe.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jon Boyle)