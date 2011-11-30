LONDON Nov 30 The European Union plans to add
Syria's General Petroleum Corporation (GPC) to its list of
sanctioned companies, diplomatic sources told Reuters on
Wednesday, in a move designed to starve the government of
President Bashar al-Assad of vital oil revenues.
The diplomatic sources said Germany had reached a
preliminary agreement with other EU powers to add state-owned
GPC, along with several other Syrian firms, to its blacklist,
ahead of a formal decision expected on Thursday.
Royal Dutch Shell and China National Petroleum
Corporation are both partners of GPC through the Al-Furat joint
venture. Shell declined to comment.
Some diplomatic sources said the move would likely make it
difficult for European oil firms to continue operating in Syria.
"GPC would be designated which would force European
companies that are there to declare force majeure. The idea is
that this will give a fillip to the opposition," said one of the
European diplomatic sources.
