* Sold U.S. devices to monitor Internet-U.S. Dept of
Commerce
* Computerlinks FZCO fined maximum penalty allowed
* Company agrees to submit to independent audits
By Steve Stecklow
LONDON, April 25 A Dubai distribution company
has agreed to pay a $2.8 million civil penalty for shipping
embargoed U.S. devices to the Syrian government to monitor and
control internet traffic, according to U.S. Department of
Commerce documents seen by Reuters.
The U.S. has had a long-standing trade embargo against
Syria, which is in the midst of a bloody uprising, and uproar
ensued when it first emerged in 2011 that the country was using
U.S. technology to monitor its own citizens.
The Department of Commerce settlement documents provide new
details on the alleged role of Middle Eastern reseller
Computerlinks FZCO in delivering and servicing the equipment.
Computerlinks FZCO sold $1.4 million worth of devices made
by Blue Coat Systems Inc, of Sunnyvale, California,
to the Syrian government in three separate transactions between
about October 2010 and May 2011, the documents state.
The agreement said that the distributor falsely claimed to
Blue Coat that the products were being shipped to Iraq and
Afghanistan.
The settlement was signed on Wednesday by two Computerlinks
FZCO executives, an attorney and the Commerce Department's
director of export enforcement.
MAXIMUM PENALTY
Computerlinks FZCO, an authorised Middle East distributor
for Blue Coat at the time of the sale, also agreed to submit to
independent, third-party audits. The penalty was the maximum
fine allowed.
A spokesman for Computerlinks AG in Munich, Germany, the
parent company of Computerlinks FZCO, said in a statement: "The
company is happy to have the matter resolved ... and is moving
forward with its business."
The company added that under the terms of the agreement it
neither admits nor denies the allegations in the settlement.
Ernst Stephan Link, who signed the settlement agreement and
is the founder and chief executive of Computerlinks AG, emailed
that he was in a meeting and could not comment.
In a statement, David Murphy, Blue Coat's president and
chief operating officer, commended the Commerce Department "for
pursuing and penalizing the third parties responsible for the
unlawful transfer of our products to Syria without our
knowledge.
"We take care to ensure that our products are sold in
accordance with laws that prohibit the sale of our technology
for certain end uses and to certain destinations and end users,"
it said.
The documents state that the end user of the Blue Coat
equipment was the state-run Syrian Telecommunications
Establishment, which controls the country's access to the
Internet.
According to the documents, Computerlinks FZCO not only
illegally shipped U.S. hardware and software to Syria, but also
provided support "to help the end user of the devices to monitor
the Web activities of individual internet users and prevent
users from navigating around censorship controls".
Investigators have not seen any evidence that Blue Coat,
which cooperated with the probe, was aware that its products
were being shipped by Syria, a person familiar with the Commerce
Department's investigation said.
Syria was one of numerous countries in the Middle East and
North Africa that employed western technology to monitor and
crack down on dissidents during the Arab Spring uprisings. Many
bloggers and other internet users were arrested, jailed and
sometimes beaten.
Syria's use of the internet-monitoring equipment first
surfaced in August 2011 after a "hacktivist" group called
Telecomix gained access to computer servers in Syria and found
that Blue Coat devices were being used to censor Web pages. The
group later released computer logs detailing the pages being
blocked.
The person familiar with the probe said that investigators
were able to use the logs to determine the serial numbers of the
Blue Coat equipment and to track its sale.
The settlement documents say that Syrian authorities were
also using the equipment to track individuals as they surfed the
Internet.
PAYMENTS TRACKED
They also state that a number of Computerlinks FZCO
employees were aware that the Blue Coat products were destined
for Syria.
"From February through May 2011, email exchanges involving
several Computerlinks FZCO employees, including its managing
director and finance manager, occurred with the UAE reseller
concerning past due balance amounts, which eventually were paid
via a wire transfer from Syria on May 12, 2011," the documents
state. The employees are not named.
In late 2011, Blue Coat disclosed in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that it had ended its
distribution agreement with "a Middle Eastern affiliate of one
of our channel partners" after determining that some of its
products had been diverted to Syria. Blue Coat did not name the
affiliate.
The settlement marks the second public action in the
Commerce Department's investigation of the sale of Blue Coat
equipment to Syria. In December 2011, the department placed
export restrictions on a UAE company and individual for ordering
the devices from the reseller.
The source familiar with the probe said that the
investigation by the Commerce Department's Office of Export
Enforcement is continuing and charges against other companies
are possible.
"Today's settlement reflects the serious consequences that
result when companies evade U.S. export controls," Eric L.
Hirschhorn, the Under Secretary for Industry and Security, said
in a prepared statement.
"It is vital that we keep technology that can repress the
Syrian people out of the hands of the Syrian government."