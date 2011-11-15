CAIRO Nov 15 Syria plans to strengthen
economic ties with Asian and African countries to offset Western
sanctions triggered by President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on
anti-government protesters, the country's economy and trade
minister told an Egyptian newspaper.
Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar said the Syrian economy was bearing
up well, with only European oil investments badly hit. But many
analysts expect gross domestic product to decline this year,
perhaps by several percent or more.
The eight-month crackdown has left more than 3,500 people
dead, according to the United Nations. The United States and the
European Union have imposed sanctions on Syria's oil industry
and several state businesses in an effort to force Assad to halt
the violence.
"Current investments in Syria have not been heavily affected
by the events, except for European investments in oil," Shaar
told Egyptian newspaper al-Alam al-Youm.
He said Syria was looking at boosting trade with countries
that had not imposed sanctions.
"Syrian companies are already exporting to Asia," Shaar told
the paper in an interview published on Tuesday.
"We have a lot of options ... including Mercosur (Latin
American bloc) countries, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Africa
and some countries from southeast Asia."
Oil industry sources say oil majors Royal Dutch Shell
and Total have slashed oil production in
Syria because U.S. and EU sanctions have warded off normal
buyers of Syrian crude, causing storage tanks to fill and
forcing cuts in output.
The uprising against Assad, inspired by Arab revolts
elsewhere, has also scared off tourists and investors in other
industries. But Shaar said Syria was coping.
"Practically, U.S. sanctions have always been there and
their effect will be limited," he said. "The Syrian economy has
adapted to it."
The Arab League said on Saturday suspended Syria, which may
pave the way for even tougher sanctions.
Shaar said Europe's non-oil sanctions only targeted the
state-owned banking sector, and private-sector lenders and other
industries were not affected.
"In light of the current crisis in Europe, such sanctions
(on trade) will harm the European economy more than ours," he
said.
However, figures published in Damascus this month showed
Syria's main private banks saw customer withdrawals grow by
hundreds of millions of dollars in the third quarter of the
year.
(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Rosalind Russell)