* Minister says Syria seeking alternative crude customers
* Attacks on oil, gas infrastructure cost $34 million
BEIRUT Jan 20 Western sanctions on Syrian
oil exports have cost the country $2 billion since September,
Oil Minister Sufian Alao was quoted as saying on Friday.
The official SANA news agency quoted Alao as saying that
Syria was still trying to replace European Union crude oil
contracts with new customers, but was having trouble securing
shipping insurance and trade credit.
European Union states, which bought most of Syria's
approximately 130,000 barrels per day of oil exports, imposed
sanctions on Syrian oil on Sept. 2, following a similar decision
by the United States.
Alao said Syria had previously used revenues from sales of
crude oil to "secure the Syrian public's oil requirements", but
that these domestic fuel needs were now being funded by the
treasury and banks.
He described the Western sanctions as unfair, illegal and
"aiming to inflict as much damage as possible on the Syrian
people".
Alao also said "terrorist" attacks on oil and gas pipelines
and other energy infrastructure targets had killed 21 workers,
disrupted supplies and caused damage estimated at 2 billion
pounds ($34 million).
