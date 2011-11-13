AMMAN Nov 13 A top U.S. treasury official
held talks on Sunday with senior Jordanian officials and banking
executives on efforts to enforce economic sanctions against
Syria, a U.S. embassy statement said.
Daniel Glaser, the Treasury Department's assistant secretary
who investigates terrorism financing, will also discuss possible
attempts by Syria to evade U.S. and European Union sanctions
through the Jordanian financial sector, the statement said.
Glaser's meeting with banking sector executives "will
underscore the importance of Jordan's continued efforts to
maintain a transparent and well regulated financial sector",
it said.
The European Union and the United States recently have
expanded sanctions against Syria to put pressure on Damascus to
end the violent crackdown on demonstrators.
The Arab League which suspended Syria on Saturday also said
it had planned economic sanctions against the Syrian leadership
but did not disclose details.
Glaser already met in Beirut with Lebanese Prime Minister
Najib Mikati and Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.
The statement said the U.S. Treasury official stressed the
"need for authorities to protect the Lebanese financial sector
from Syrian attempts to evade sanctions".
Major Lebanese and Jordanian banks have several branches in
Syria that were opened in the last six years when the country
lifted restrictions on foreign stakes in the banking sector.
Several thousand protesters have been killed and injured in
an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Michael Roddy)