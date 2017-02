Dec 2 Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it will cease activities in Syria to comply with a new round of sanctions.

A Shell spokesman said: "Shell will cease its activities in compliance with sanctions. Our main priority is the safety of our employees of whom we are very proud. We hope the situation improves quickly for all Syrians."

