* Syria's Assad facing growing pressure to step down
* Latakia container volumes down over 20 pct in past 6
months
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, July 19 Ship container volumes at
Syria's biggest terminal Latakia have dropped over 20 percent in
the past six months year-on-year as growing turmoil hampers
trade even for basic goods including food, trade sources say.
Syrian rebels on Thursday kept up pressure on President
Bashar al-Assad following the assassination of three top
lieutenants, fighting loyalist troops within sight of the
presidential palace and near government headquarters in
Damascus, residents said.
Official data from Latakia International Container Terminal,
issued in recent days, showed volumes in the first six months
of the year fell to 217,386 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units),
versus 275,264 TEUs in the same period last year. That compared
with 293,111 TEUs in 2010.
Port officials could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
French container firm CMA CGM, part of a consortium that manages
the Latakia terminal, declined to comment.
"Given the growing turmoil, it is surprising that volumes
are not even lower. Syria is facing growing problems sourcing
even basic items such as sugar, which are transported in
containers," a Middle East based trader said.
Latakia province is home to several towns inhabited by
members of Assad's minority Alawite sect. Opposition sources and
a Western diplomat said the embattled leader was now in the
coastal city after Wednesday's assassinations.
The European Union, the United States and other Western
countries have imposed sanctions on Assad's government in
response to his crackdown on a 16-month revolt.
While those measures are not targeted at food, a financing
freeze has hurt Syria's ability to import foodstuffs including
grain and sugar on ships. The EU has also banned the export of
luxury products to Syria.
GROWING RISKS
Containers also carry household items including canned foods
and clothing.
Volumes at the port, located towards the north end of
Syria's coastline, have fallen in recent years as it has failed
to attract more international business, but the rate of decline
has speeded up as risks have grown.
Overall container volumes at Latakia reached 524,614 TEUs
for the whole of 2011, down from 586,283 TEUs in 2010 and
621,377 TEUs in 2009, port data showed.
"Latakia never managed to establish itself as a significant
hub and I suspect much of the cargo handled there is actually
destined for the Syrian market - or originates from there,"
said Jan Tiedemann, a shipping analyst with consultancy
Alphaliner.
"The decline will be a blow to the port's ambitions to
gather some 'critical mass' and attract more mainline services,
but in the end I think they have other concerns at the moment."
Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company,
said it continued to call at Latakia but had stopped calls to
the smaller container port of Tartous further south.
"Tartous has been cancelled not due to the political
situation, but a result of a 'port simplification' drive. Thus
it will not be called until further (notice)," a Maersk
spokesman said, referring to cost cutting moves by the group.
Smaller liner Hamburg Sud said it was still calling at
Latakia but had also dropped services to Tartous.
CMA CGM, the world's number three container group, said it
was still calling at both Tartous and Latakia, adding that all
of its Syria trade complied with sanctions regulations.
There was no data available for the smaller Tartous port,
which also handles container vessels.
"Shipping activity overall is much slower and the Syrians
are having to work harder to meet their goods requirements due
in part to sanctions and also the situation," the Middle East
based trader said.
London's marine insurance market last year added Syria to a
list of areas deemed high risk for merchant vessels. Trade
sources said overall shipping costs had risen in recent weeks.
"In the present situation, Syria's potential is of course
limited and I guess shippers and carriers will avoid taking any
cargo or vessel near Syria if it can be avoided," said
Alphaliner's Tiedemann.
"My guess would be that every move that can be handled
at alternative ports has already been moved out of Syria."
(Additional reporting by Maha El Dahan in Abu Dhabi and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Anthony Barker)