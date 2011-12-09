LONDON Dec 9 London's marine insurance
market has added Syria to a list of areas deemed high risk as
violence escalates, a senior market official said on Friday.
More than 4,000 people have been killed and over 14,000 are
believed to be held in detention, the top United Nations human
rights official, Navi Pillay, said last week.
"The situation developed to a point where it is sensible for
underwriters to be made aware of any ships that are going to
Syria," said Neil Roberts, senior technical executive,
underwriting with the Lloyd's Market Association, which
represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in the
Lloyd's market.
"The physical deterioration of the political situation is
one of the factors, along with the issue of sanctions," he told
Reuters.
