LONDON Dec 9 London's marine insurance market has added Syria to a list of areas deemed high risk as violence escalates, a senior market official said on Friday.

More than 4,000 people have been killed and over 14,000 are believed to be held in detention, the top United Nations human rights official, Navi Pillay, said last week.

"The situation developed to a point where it is sensible for underwriters to be made aware of any ships that are going to Syria," said Neil Roberts, senior technical executive, underwriting with the Lloyd's Market Association, which represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in the Lloyd's market.

"The physical deterioration of the political situation is one of the factors, along with the issue of sanctions," he told Reuters. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Alison Birrane)