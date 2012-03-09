* More than 100 Syrian officials subject to Swiss sanctions
* Swiss already froze 50 mln Sfr in Syrian assets
ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss government added
seven names - most of them ministers - on Friday to a list of
top Syrian officials on whom it imposed sanctions last year to
put pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to end his crackdown
on protests against his rule.
The names added to the list of more than 100 Syrian
officials included those of the ministers of health, industry,
education, transport, oil and communications, the Swiss
government said in an amended ordinance.
Switzerland said in December it had frozen 50 million Swiss
francs ($55 million) of funds belonging to Assad and other top
officials and Syrian companies.
Switzerland has worked hard in recent years to improve its
image as a haven for ill-gotten gains, seizing the assets of
numerous deposed dictators and agreeing in 2009 to soften strict
bank secrecy to help other countries catch tax cheats.
It has blocked assets of the former Tunisian and Egyptian
leaders and their entourages as well as those of late Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi and his family.
The United Nations estimates more than 7,500 civilians have
died during Assad's year-old crackdown on the uprising.
($1 = 0.9083 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Tim Pearce)