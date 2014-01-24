(Adds details)
GENEVA Jan 24 The Syrian government and
opposition have agreed to discuss over the next two days a
possible deal to provide humanitarian access to the besieged
city of Homs as part of confidence building measures, diplomatic
sources said on Friday.
"They agreed to work for the next 48 hours on providing
humanitarian access to Homs," one of the sources said, referring
to the city where rebels are surrounded in central districts by
forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
"The practical aspects have been worked on, things are ready
and if the government doesn't put a block on it then it could
happen quickly."
The two parties will hold their first joint meeting on
Saturday to launch peace talks aimed at resolving nearly three
years of civil war after negotiations almost collapsed before
they started.
The face-to-face meeting was delayed from Friday after the
opposition at first said it would not meet the government side
unless it first agreed to sign up to a 2012 statement by world
powers calling for a transitional government in Syria.
The sources said the initial plan would be for international
mediator Lakhdar Brahimi to outline his vision tomorrow in a
30-minute speech to both sides before speaking to them
separately.
They said both sides had agreed to discuss Homs as a first
step and if a deal could be struck, relief could begin as early
as Monday.
"It would be a de facto humanitarian pause to allow for a
short time humanitarian aid, primarily food," one source said.
He added that Brahimi hoped that once they had worked on
this first confidence measure they would then talk on the
political aspects of a deal.
"The idea of the talks is to mix confidence measures with
politics."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)