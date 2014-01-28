UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA Jan 28 An afternoon session in talks to end the war in Syria was cancelled on Tuesday, the opposition delegation said, citing differences over the goal of the talks.
"(International mediator) Lakhdar Brahimi cancelled the afternoon talks to give (Ibrahim) Jaafari time to think over Geneva 1," opposition negotiator Ahmed Jakal told Reuters, referring to the Syrian government chief negotiator.
"There is deep resistance by the regime to move the discussions onto the question of a transitional government." (Reporting by Tom Miles and Khaled Oweis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources