PARIS Nov 18 Syrian authorities have halted payments to French oil major Total for its oil production activities in the troubled country, a spokesman for the company said on Friday.

This is a further indication that U.S. and European Union sanctions imposed in response to President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on dissent are starting to bite.

Oil exports worth $400 million a month are at a standstill.

"We are not paid by the Syrian government any longer," a spokesman for Total said, adding the group had observed a slight production fall in the country. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)