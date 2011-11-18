* Syrian oil exports at a standstill
* Syrian oil makes up less than 1 pct of daily global output
PARIS Nov 18 Syrian authorities have
halted payments to French oil major Total for its oil
production activities in the troubled country, a spokesman for
the company said on Friday.
This is a further indication that U.S. and European Union
sanctions imposed in response to President Bashar al-Assad's
crackdown on dissent are starting to bite.
Syria's oil exports worth $400 million a month in total are
at a standstill.
"We are not paid by the Syrian government any longer," a
spokesman for Total said, adding the group had
observed a slight production fall in the country.
Syrian oil represents less than 1 percent of daily global
production but accounts for a vital portion of Syrian government
earnings, which Western powers say Assad can use for a bloody
military crackdown on the opposition.
Authorities have stopped payment to oil companies towards
the end of September, one source with knowledge of the situation
said.
The sanctions aimed at crude oil exports have warded off
normal buyers of Syrian crude, which mainly flowed to Europe,
causing storage tanks to brim and forcing cuts.
Syria produced around 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) before
the unrest of which about a third was exported, with most flows
going to Europe.
Gulfsands Petroleum, which produces more than 90
percent of its total output from Syria, said on Thursday the
Syrian government would resume payments to the company for oil
if exports resumed.
In a further sign that foreign interests could be
jeopardised, the EU is mulling tougher sanctions on Syria which
would make it illegal for international firms to maintain oil
and gas investments there.
Total produces 39,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent in
the country.
