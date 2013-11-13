By Adrian Croft and Tulay Karadeniz
BRUSSELS/ANKARA Nov 13 NATO allies backed
keeping Patriot missiles in Turkey on Wednesday, agreeing with
Ankara that threats from the civil war in Syria remained
serious, an alliance official said.
The Netherlands, Germany and the United States, which
deployed the missiles to Turkey, must now take national
decisions on keeping them there, the official said.
In Germany and the Netherlands that requires parliamentary
approval. All three nations said they were in favour of keeping
the missiles in Turkey provided they gained the necessary
approvals at home, a NATO source said.
The three countries each sent two Patriot missile batteries
and soldiers to operate them at the start of this year after
Turkey asked for NATO help in increasing border security.
They were initially expected to remain for up to a year but
no time limit was set.
NATO ambassadors discussed the situation on Wednesday and
"agreed that the overall risks and threats to Turkey remain
serious," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
They did not specify how much longer the missiles should remain.
"Ambassadors noted that the instability along NATO's
southeastern border requires ... the extension of the deployment
of the Patriot missiles," he said. "The nature of the mission
will remain defensive only."
Turkey has been one of President Bashar al-Assad's fiercest
critics, leading calls for international intervention in the
conflict, supporting the Syrian rebels and providing shelter for
nearly 700,000 Syrian refugees.
The frontier has become a flashpoint in the civil war, now
in its third year, with shells fired from Syrian territory
frequently landing inside Turkey, drawing a response in kind
from the Turkish military.
Several top NATO leaders have voiced concern over Turkey's
provisional decision in September to buy a Chinese missile
defence system in a $3.4 billion deal in preference to rivals,
including Raytheon Co's Patriot system.
Raytheon and fellow U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp
, which builds PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot system, are
considering ways to sweeten their offer to build a Patriot
system for Turkey after Ankara said it could still back away
from the deal with China, sources familiar with the issue said
on Tuesday.