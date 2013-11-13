BRUSSELS Nov 13 NATO allies backed keeping
Patriot missiles in Turkey on Wednesday, agreeing that threats
to the NATO member remained serious, a NATO official said.
Turkey earlier asked NATO to extend the deployment of
Patriot missile batteries sent early this year to defend the
country from a possible attack from neighbouring Syria. The
missile batteries had been expected to stay there for a year.
NATO ambassadors concluded at a meeting on Wednesday that
instability on Turkey's border "requires ... the extension of
the deployment of the Patriot missiles," the NATO official said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)