UNITED NATIONS Oct 3 The U.N. Security Council
discussed on Wednesday rising tensions between Syria and Turkey
after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in Turkey, killing at
least five people, Britain's U.N. envoy Mark Lyall Grant said.
"It's very worrying, and it was raised and discussed in the
council this afternoon," said Lyall Grant, adding that the
council was now awaiting a letter from Turkey on the incident
before it considered possible moves.
The 15-member council was already in a meeting to discuss
other issues when Turkey announced it had struck targets in
Syria in response to the mortar bombing. It is the most serious
cross-border escalation of the 18-month uprising in Syria.