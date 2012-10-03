WASHINGTON Oct 3 The White House on Wednesday
strongly condemned Syria's deadly shelling across its border
with Turkey, saying "we stand with our Turkish ally."
"All responsible nations must make clear that it is long
past time for Assad to step aside, declare a ceasefire and begin
the long-overdue political transition process," White House
spokesman Tommy Vietor said, referring to President Bashar
al-Assad's bloody crackdown on an uprising against his rule.
The White House responded with a declaration of support for
NATO partner Turkey after a mortar strike from Syria killed five
Turkish civilians on Wednesday. "We stand with our Turkish ally
and are continuing to consult closely on the path forward,"
Vietor said.