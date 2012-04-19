UNITED NATIONS, April 19 The deputy head of U.N. peacekeeping told the Security Council on Thursday that the United Nations has yet to reach agreement with Damascus on the use of crucial air assets by an expanded U.N. ceasefire monitoring mission in Syria, envoys said.

Edmond Mulet, deputy head of the U.N. Department of Peacekeeping Operations, informed the 15-nation council that air assets were not covered in a preliminary agreement Syria and the United Nations signed on Thursday, council envoys told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Mulet said that Syria and the world body agreed to sort out the issue later, though he emphasized that use of aircraft "will be vital to the mission," a diplomat said. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen)