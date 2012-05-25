(Adds UN comment)
UNITED NATIONS May 25 Responding to a complaint
by Syria's U.N. envoy, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations
said on Friday it was working to ensure that foreign diplomatic
missions whose accounts have been closed by U.S. banks are able
to get new ones.
Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said on Thursday that his
mission was unable to open a U.S. bank account due to sanctions
imposed on his country because of its 14-month assault on an
opposition determined to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The U.S. Mission would not confirm that Syria's accounts had
been closed, but made clear there were a number of countries
whose missions' accounts had been closed by private U.S. banks.
It also suggested that the closures were not related to any
sanctions the United States, European Union and others have
imposed on Damascus.
"Over the last two years, several U.S. banks have decided to
close all or some of their diplomatic mission banking business
and a number of foreign missions in the U.S. have been
affected," said Payton Knopf, a spokesman for the U.S. mission.
"We recognize the impact of these closures," he said. "Given
our obligations as host country of the U.N., we are working with
the affected missions, relevant U.S. agencies, and the private
sector to find a way to ensure as soon as possible that these
foreign missions have access to the customary banking services."
Last year, several U.S. banks suddenly began closing
accounts of foreign missions and diplomats due to the high costs
of monitoring financial activity to prevent money laundering and
monetary support for terrorist activity.
The United Nations said that if needed it would help
countries having difficulties banking in the United States.
"It is obvious that the secretariat of the United Nations
here in New York where possible can help, either behind the
scenes of otherwise, and that has happened in the past," U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's spokesman Martin Nesirky said.
"The primary responsibility of course is between the member
states and the host country," he told reporters.
It was not clear which bank the Syrian mission was using.
Ja'afari told the U.N. General Assembly's budget committee that
the recently closed account was one his mission opened last year
in Washington after a different bank in New York had closed all
of Syria's accounts.
Ja'afari said the problem was the result of "unilateral
sanctions." The United States and European Union have imposed an
array of sanctions on Damascus due to the Syrian bloodshed,
which they blame on Assad's government's assault on an uprising
that began peacefully but has become increasingly militarized.
Western powers have urged the U.N. Security Council to
impose sanctions too, but Russia and China have rejected the
idea.
