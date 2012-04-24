GENEVA, April 24 The United Nations said on
Tuesday that it aimed to deliver food assistance to 500,000
people in Syria "in the coming weeks", roughly double the number
it expects to reach in April.
In a statement, the U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) said
that it was expanding its assistance at the request of the
Syrian Arab Red Crescent and stood ready to increase its
operations in the country further "when access permits".
U.N. aid agencies have been largely shut out of Syria but a
joint assessment mission carried out last month with Syrian
authorities estimated that at least one million people needed
humanitarian aid.
The WFP has been helping 100,000 people a month in cities
including Homs, Hama, Idlib and Damascus. It is "scaling up food
assistance to reach a quarter million people by the end of this
month inside Syria with plans to double the caseload to reach
500,000 people in the coming weeks", it said.
"As the conflict continues, Syrians in areas affected by the
violence are struggling to feed their families and WFP is deeply
concerned about the potential for food insecurity," said WFP
Executive Director Ertharin Cousin.
More than 9,000 people have died in Syria in 13 months of
fighting sparked by a popular uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad. The U.N. Security Council approved on Saturday the
deployment of up to 300 unarmed military observers to monitor a
shaky U.N.-backed truce implemented earlier this month.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tim Pearce)