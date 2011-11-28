GENEVA Nov 28 A United Nations commission of inquiry on Syria said on Monday that Syrian military and security forces have committed crimes against humanity including murder, torture and rape and that the government of President Bashar al-Assad bore responsibility for the crimes.

The panel, which interviewed 223 victims and witnesses including defectors, called on Syria to halt the "gross human rights violations", release prisoners rounded up in mass arrests and allow media, aid workers and rights monitors access to the country. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)