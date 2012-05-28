GENEVA May 28 The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has treated dozens of wounded in the Syrian town of Houla, where 108 people have been killed in violence the government and rebels blamed on each other.

Red Crescent volunteers, including two mobile health units and six doctors, carried out the aid operations in Houla on Sunday, International Committee of the red Cross (ICRC) spokesman Philippe Stoll said on Monday.

They distributed 500 emergency food parcels, enough for 2,500 people, in the area, he told Reuters.

"They treated 40-50 people on the spot and transferred five people to a hospital in Homs city," Stoll added.

The Red Crescent teams returned to Houla on Monday but there was no immediate information on their second mission, he said, adding that an ICRC team was trying to reach Houla.

Separate teams of Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers also went on Monday to Hama, Stoll said. "They were able to give first aid to several injured people in Hama on Monday".

Syrian activists said on Monday that President Bashar al-Assad's forces had killed at least 41 people, including eight children, in an artillery assault on the city over the past 24 hours.

The ICRC had no overall casualty figures for either Houla or Hama.

The ICRC, the only international agency to deploy aid workers in Syria, works closely with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, three of whose staff have been killed during the 14-month conflict.

