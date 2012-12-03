WASHINGTON Dec 3 The United States' concerns about Syria's intentions regarding use of chemical weapons is increasing, prompting Washington to prepare contingency plans, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

Carney's comments came after Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned that the United States would take action if Syria used the weapons.

Carney declined to say what the contingency plans involved. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott)