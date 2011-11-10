* US: sanctions "tightening noose" on Syrian regime
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Some Arab leaders have told
the United States they are willing to provide safe haven to
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to hasten his "inevitable"
departure from power, a senior U.S. official said on
Wednesday.
Assistant Secretary of State Jeffrey Feltman did not
identify the countries that had offered a place for Assad to go
after seven months of protests against his rule in Syria.
"Almost all the Arab leaders, foreign ministers who I talk
to say the same thing: Assad's rule is coming to an end. It is
inevitable," Feltman, who is in charge of near eastern affairs,
told a Senate panel.
"Some of these Arabs have even begun to offer Assad safe
haven to encourage him to leave quickly," Feltman said. He
hoped Assad and his inner circle would "head for the exits
voluntarily."
Assad has shown no sign of leaving. Syrian troops shot dead
eight protesters and injured 25 in Damascus earlier Wednesday,
activists said, in one of the bloodiest incidents in the
capital since the upraising against Assad began.
More than 60 people have been killed by the army and
security forces just since last week, when Assad's government
signed a peace plan sponsored by the Arab League.
Western governments led by the United States have called on
Assad to leave power. Feltman said the United States would
continue to support the Syrian opposition while diplomatically
and financially pressuring the regime, "until Assad is gone."
U.S. and European financial sanctions were "tightening the
financial noose around the (Assad) regime," he added.
But the United States did not seek militarization of the
conflict: "Syria is not Libya."
Washington favored multilateral sanctions on Syria at the
United Nations, Feltman said, adding that if Russia and China
continued to block a Security Council resolution condemning
Syria, Washington would consider other steps.
The United States favored European-led efforts to introduce
a resolution in the U.N. General Assembly's human rights
committee that would insist on access to Syria for
internationally recognized human rights monitors, Feltman
said.
He feared the transition to democracy in Syria could be
long and difficult, and had no answer when Senator Richard
Lugar asked who might replace Assad once he is gone.
"That's one of the real challenges, because the opposition
in Syria is still divided," Feltman said.
Feltman said the U.S. Commerce Department was investigating
whether Internet-blocking equipment made by a U.S. company,
Blue Coat Systems Inc BCSI.O, had made its way to Syria,
which is subject to strict U.S. trade embargoes.
Blue Coat, of Sunnyvale, California, said in a statement on
its website that some of its equipment apparently had been
"transferred illegally " to Syria, but that it did not know who
was using the devices or exactly how. It said the company was
cooperating with the U.S. government investigation. News
reports have said Syria is using the equipment as part of its
crackdown on protests to monitor and block Internet traffic.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)