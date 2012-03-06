* McCain calls for new strategy with help of Arab, NATO
partners
* White House says Obama discussed Syria with Netanyahu
(Adds White House statement from Netanyahu meeting, McCain
quotes, details)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, March 5 The United States
should lead an international effort to protect key population
centers in Syria through air strikes on President Bashar
al-Assad's forces, U.S. Senator John McCain said on Monday.
"The ultimate goal of air strikes should be to establish and
defend safe havens in Syria, especially in the north, in which
opposition forces can organize and plan their political and
military activities against Assad," McCain, an influential
Republican who lost the White House to Barack Obama in the 2008
presidential race, said in a Senate floor speech.
There was no immediate comment from the Obama administration
on the comments by McCain, the first U.S. senator to urge a U.S.
military strike on Assad's forces.
The administration has so far resisted being pulled into the
crossfire in Syria, where the United Nations says over 7,500
people have died in the Assad government's nearly year-long
crackdown on protesters.
The White House did say that "the tragic situation is Syria"
was one of the matters discussed on Monday in an Oval Office
meeting between Obama and visiting Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu.
McCain has previously called for efforts to arm the Syrian
opposition. But he said on Monday that the help Syrian rebels
needed most urgently was "relief from Assad's tank and artillery
sieges in the many cities that are still contested" in Syria.
The battered city of Homs is "lost for now," but other
cities are not, McCain said.
"Time is running out. Assad's forces are on the march,"
McCain said. The only realistic way to stop them, he said, was
with foreign airpower, adding that this would require the United
States to "suppress" Syrian air defenses in at least part of the
country.
The Obama administration has to date stressed seeking a
political solution to the Syrian crisis. Last month, however,
the White House said it did not rule out "additional measures"
if a political solution turned out to be impossible.
"These safe havens (in Syria) could serve as platforms for
the delivery of humanitarian and military assistance - including
weapons and ammunition, body armor and other personal protective
equipment, tactical intelligence, secure communications
equipment, food and water and medical supplies," said McCain,
the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.
He said the safe havens could also help the Free Syrian Army
and other armed groups in Syria train and organize themselves
into more cohesive and effective military forces, "likely with
the assistance of foreign partners."
While there would be no U.N. Security Council resolution on
Syria because of Russian and Chinese opposition, McCain said,
the United States should seek the active involvement of key Arab
partners such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates as well as NATO allies such as Turkey.
(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; editing by Todd Eastham)