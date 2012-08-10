ACCRA Aug 10 The United States is preparing to
announce new sanctions targeting Syria and other entities
supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government, a senior U.S.
official said on Friday.
"We will be tightening even further with additional sanctions
that drive at both Syrian entities and those who are supporting
the efforts of the Syrian government to oppress its own people,"
the official told reporters travelling with U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton in Ghana.
The official said the new measures, which were expected to
target Assad's government as well as possibly Iranian entities
that the United States accuse of assisting Assad, would be
announced in Washington later on Friday.