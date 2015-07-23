* U.N. FAO/WFP see Syria 2015 wheat crop at 2.445 mln tonnes

* Wheat harvested area smallest since 1960s

* War hampering agricultural output despite ample rain (Adds INTERVIEW tag, quotes from FAO official)

By Maha El Dahan

ABU DHABI, July 23 Conflict-torn Syria's wheat production has been estimated at 2.445 million tonnes in 2015 by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), leaving a deficit of 800,000 tonnes.

The FAO estimates the 800,000-tonne gap will occur even after planned government imports of 600,000 tonnes, private-sector purchases of 200,000 tonnes and food assistance of around 150,000 tonnes.

"This is a shortfall that needs to be covered either through additional food assistance or other internal assistance or it will otherwise translate into lower consumption," the FAO's assistant director-general for North Africa and the Near East, Abdessalam Ould Ahmed, told Reuters.

A report jointly released by the two United Nations agencies earlier on Thursday said that despite ample rain boosting output compared with the poor harvest of 2014, wheat production was still 40 percent lower than pre-conflict levels.

Last year the government said wheat production stood at 1.865 million tonnes - the lowest for 25 years, according to the FAO.

The FAO/WFP estimate is around 600,000 tonnes lower than government expectations.

Government and agricultural officials had told Reuters in May they forecast Syria's wheat production at around 3 million tonnes in 2015 due to the best rainfall in a decade.

The estimated harvested wheat area is the smallest since the 1960s as a result of the war, the report said.

"The production was higher because of a very good rainy season but the harvested area has shrunk and this is because of security reasons," Ould Ahmed said.

"People are less able to access farms," he added.

Agricultural production is being further hampered by shortages of fuel, farm labour and agricultural inputs as well as damage to irrigation systems and farming equipment, according to the report.

Syria hoped to cut its wheat import bill but officials and experts say the main challenge is how much the government can entice farmers to sell to the state, combined with the ability to move the crop safely to collection centres in government-held areas.

"The government no longer has the capacity to buy from non-government-controlled areas ... we estimate that the government's capacity to buy has been decreased by two-thirds," Ould Ahmed said.

Syria's state grain buyer, the General Organisation for Cereal Processing and Trade, bought only 523,000 tonnes of wheat in 2014 compared to slightly over a million tonnes the previous year.

The government is yet to provide a procurement figure for the 2015 season. (Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)